Wrap Up Warm - It’S Going To Get Cold

Wrap up warm folks because we’re going to get a wintry blast across The Bahamas later this week. With a cold front coming in from the north west overnight temperatures are going to go down quicker than an ice cold Kalik.

Freeport will feel the worst of the cool down with the overnight thermometer falling to 57 degree fahrenheit. Freeport and Nassau won’t fare much better with the temperature struggling to stay about 62 degrees.

It won’t be much better during the day either as we won’t crawl above 70 degrees until Thursday at the latest.

Throw in some gale force winds at 35-40 mph and gusting upto 60 mph it’s going to be a week to take out your thickest clothes and think of summer.