Are Valley Boys Set To Lose Crown To Saxons?

QUESTIONS swirled last night about whether the official results of the 2019 Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade strips the Valley Boys of its victory and pushes the Saxons Superstars into first place.

In the tally of unofficial results, the Saxons placed second, followed by Genesis, One Family and Roots.

The group was among several that contested their placing by launching a protest with the Junkanoo Corporation New Providence (JNCP).

Anthen Mortimer, parade management chairman, said a presentation was made to Junkanoo officials last night but the official results won’t be disclosed to the public for another 24 hours.

In a statement on Facebook, Brian Adderley, chairman of the Valley Boys, expressed concern over the developments.

“This evening the report of the Independent Review Committee which was established by the JCNP to review the the Boxing Day 2019 and New Year’s Day 2020 parades was read at the JCNP office Frederick Street at 6:30pm,” he said. “We wish to advise you that The Valley Boys do not agree with the major findings outlined in the committee’s report particularly those related to the Boxing Day Parade penalties and certain matters related to the New Year’s Day 2020 Parade.

“Specifically, as it relates to the Boxing Day Parade, the report recommends that certain penalties issued to certain A-groups be reversed or thrown out. The reversal of these penalties, if executed by the returning officer, will change the positioning of groups in the A-division and therefore the unofficial Results of the Boxing Day Parade.

We have requested an official copy of the report and will share this with you immediately upon receipt.

We are quite aware how confusing, frustrating and angry this information will make you therefore we wish to assure you that we will take the necessary action to ensure that the unofficial results of both parades are not further compromised and that fairness is maintained.”