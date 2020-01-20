Police Alert After Series Of Armed Home Invasions

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

FOLLOWING a string of recent home invasions in the capital, Royal Bahamas Police Force Superintendent Shanta Knowles is urging members of the public to take all necessary precautions to avoid making their homes targets for intruders.

Over the past month, there have been four reported incidents of armed men breaking into homes and robbing residents of cash and other personal items.

While police did not specify whether the incidents were related, Supt Knowles did share a number of safety tips civilians can use to prevent becoming victims of break-ins. “Firstly, ensure that your home is properly secured before going to bed,” she advised. “That is, that doors and windows are closed and locked.

“Secondly, leave outside lights on. This can deter criminals as it is possible they can be easily identified if seen by passers-by.”

She added that motion-activated lights are especially useful in preventing burglaries because these types of lights are extremely sensitive to movement.

“Thirdly, do not advertise your valuables. Boxes which once contained expensive electronics such as televisions, computers and video games should be properly disposed in a garbage bin.

“Invest in security screens, security cameras and alarm systems and check them regularly to ensure that they are in good working condition.”

Supt Knowles said it was also wise for civilians to remove or trim large bushy areas in their yards.

She said this was because criminals consider these perfect spots to hide out.

“Remember old cars and large debris can also be hiding spots for criminals,” she added.

“It is also important that you discuss the security of your home with everyone in your home and plan an escape route.”

Still, Supt Knowles said civilians should only carry out an escape plan “if it is safe to do so”.

“If an intruder enters your home while you are there, follow his or her instructions,” she said. “Remember money and merchandise can always be replaced.”

She also encouraged the public to become involved in their local neighbourhood crime watch groups.

“Share contact information and begin looking out for each other,” she urged. “We encourage you to partner with us as we work to create safer communities.”

The first home invasion of the year took place on Saturday, January 4, when four men broke into a home at Taylor Alley off Kemp Road and stole cash, hair weave and other items.

According to reports, the robbery occurred shortly after 7am when the armed men entered the home, held the occupants of the house at bay and robbed them before running away.

The second incident occurred on Tuesday January 7. Police said shortly after 10am, a man and a female relative were outside a home at Perpall Tract, off West Bay Street when three armed men approached and forced them inside the home. The gunmen robbed a second woman who was inside the home of cash, two shot guns and a car before escaping.

On January 14, a woman was sexually assaulted during an early morning home invasion on Marshall Road. Police said shortly after 3am, two men forced their way into a home and held the residents at bay while robbing them of cash and other personal items.

One of the robbers sexually assaulted a woman before they escaped in one of the victims’ black 2014 Ford F-150 truck.

The latest break-in occurred early Sunday morning –just five days later.

Around 3am, a group of armed men forced their way into a home on Joe Farrington Road, held residents at bay and robbed them of cash and personal items before running away.

Police are asking anyone with information that can assist with investigations to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

Investigations are ongoing.