Realtor Unveils Its 2019 Aces

Damianos Sotheby's International Realty has unveiled the winners of the 2019 Agent Circle of Excellence Award (ACE).

Shane Cash, who focuses mainly on sales in the Hope Town, Abaco, market earned the title for June 2019, while New Providence-based Jacqueline Lightbourn received the ACE award in December.

Launched in 2018, ACE is an internal incentive programme that recognises Damianos Sotheby's sales agents who demonstrate what it takes to be a successful salesperson.

"While we do factor in sales performance and number of listings when considering our next ACE recipient, we also aim to recognise individuals who consistently embody the cultural tenets of our company," said Lana Rademaker, chief brokerage officer.

"Characteristics such as positivity, team support, ambition, showing an interest in learning and professional development, and community involvement outweigh mere productivity in this particular case."

Damianos Sotheby's added that real estate agents who are in tune with their communities, and understand how to nurture long-term relationships, are an invaluable asset to their clients.

"When you're brought into someone's life to help them navigate through something as momentous as purchasing a home, trust and transparency are key," Ms Rademaker said. "And we're fortunate enough to work with a team of professionals that prioritise and uphold these types of principles."