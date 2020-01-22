Editorial: The Slow Revolution On Marijuana

AT long last, the slow-motion progress of the marijuana commission has seen Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis receive the preliminary report.

It has been delayed seemingly forever and an early version was leaked, but finally a copy is in Dr Minnis’ hands. Not yours - the public release of the report must wait until it has been presented to Cabinet and tabled in Parliament - so just as Dr Minnis complained recently about politicians being unprepared to comment on the leaked report, so all of us do not have the advantage of reading the report to respond to Dr Minnis’ comments with the appropriate context.

However, the first signs are good that change may be on its way. Releasing those from prison who have been convicted of small amounts of the drug is a good start – as wrong as they may have been for breaking the law, young lives need not be ruined over a small amount. Indeed, some even faced the prospect of court and prison for just being in the same car as a joint that they may not have known anything about. That kind of disruption of people’s lives does not seem like justice.

Dr Minnis also clearly signalled reform of marijuana laws. That doesn’t seem to be coming anytime soon - has anything in this marijuana commission process? - with now the commission co-chair talking about a door-to-door survey to find out people’s feelings on marijuana use. We venture to suggest that the commission might have found the time in its long, drawn-out considerations to have done this already - but if they’re going to do it, get on with it so that Parliament has all the information it could need as it considers possible changes.

We would also say that it is important to remember that making marijuana legal doesn’t necessarily make it wise. Just as you wouldn’t turn up drunk to work, neither should you turn up stoned. Just as with alcohol, use in moderation and in the right circumstances - or for those using it for medical reasons, use with the guidance of experts. Lifting the legal restrictions need not be an encouragement for people to try - just as removal of the excessive punishment for those who do.

That said, it’s time to get on with consideration of these proposals. Table the document, and let the public see the report as quickly as possible – there’s no point knocking on doors for people’s views if you’re not giving them the information they need to give informed opinions.

There are hazards ahead in this discussion - issues of age restrictions, who will get access to the new market as entrepreneurs, the relationship with the United States and so on - but the time has clearly come to have the debate. Now get on with it.

Tough decisions on NIB fund

Readers would be entitled to raise an eyebrow - and possibly raise a voice too - at the prospect dangled in a story in today’s Tribune of an increase in National Insurance Board contribution rates.

Minister Brensil Rolle has revealed that a preliminary report has suggested there needs to be an increase - though notes that such a suggestion has happened every year for five years and nothing has developed.

That begs a few questions - not least about the state of NIB funds if repeated recommendations of an increase have not come to pass. As Mr Rolle acknowledges, the loss of contributions and the increase in payouts as a result of Hurricane Dorian’s impact on Abaco and Grand Bahama will have diminished the fund further too.

Mr Rolle even mentions the prospect of actuaries perhaps saying that the fund is going to run out –before saying he doesn’t want to jump the gun. We would hope not – that’s worrying talk if it isn’t backed up by the audit.

So the question is – if the final report does recommend to the government that an increase should be made, will the government do it with voters already complaining about having to carry too high a burden?

VAT has been increased by this government, and we are imminently about to start paying for a rate reduction bond for BPL to repay a loan that hasn’t even been taken out yet. Will Bahamians take another increase in payments? Or if an increase is needed, will it be punted down the line to avoid losing votes?

The Prime Minister has previously said he would rather lose an election than lose the nation – the spectre of a diminished NIB fund is exactly the kind of decision that can tilt the balance of such an equation.

We hope the increase will not be needed – for the nation’s sake – but if it is, we hope that politics will take a back seat to necessity.