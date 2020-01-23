‘Victory Train’: Minnis Sets Sights On Winning Next Election In 2022

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis laid the foundation for the Free National Movement’s re-election campaign during a rally last night.

“Tonight we start the launch of our victory train,” he said. “We start here in our central zone and we will continue to our destiny. Government House will be the final spot in 2022. But as we move through the community we will be taking on more passengers.”

The rally was held on the grounds of the Edmund Moxey Youth and Community Centre. Elected representatives from the Bain and Grants Town, Mount Moriah, Fort Charlotte and St Barnabas constituencies spoke and attendees were intermittently entertained by Junkanoo groups.

The prime minister weaved his personal story of growing up poor into a testimony of implementing policies that “uplift the poor and all who have been left behind.”

He touted what he sees as his administration’s successes, emphasising the recent decline in murders and noting 1,056 students have taken advantage of the tuition free education programme he launched at the University of the Bahamas (UB).

“(That’s) an increase of 57 percent,” he said, “and it’s projected that there would be an additional ten percent every year of young people who could not get a college education that would be able to get a college education thanks to the FNM.”

He announced that ground for a new UB residence and multi-purpose complex will be broken next week. The complex will feature 1000 beds for students and more than 50,000 sq ft of “common areas, including a fitness area, study rooms and a 200-seat dining hall, a 500-seat ballroom and, most of all, a spiritual centre,” he said.

He struck familiar themes when attacking the Progressive Liberal Party, likening the party to frogs and crabs “that can be slippery to catch.”

“But we know how to catch crabs, you have to be strong with them and cut their biters off right away,” he said.

He again expressed his commitment to marijuana law reform, having received the long-awaited report of the Bahamas Marijuana Commission on Tuesday.

Although lawyers say few are imprisoned for possessing small amounts of marijuana, he said he has “sent a notice to our prison wardens (and) to our prison officers that they must get ready to free our young people.”

PLP leader Philip “Brave”Davis recently toured inner city communities, declaring afterwards that this administration’s Over-the-Hill programme, which promised to rejuvenate the areas, has failed.

“To date,” the Killarney MP responded last night, “$941,299 in benefits have been given to applicants from the Over-the-Hill in business licence exemptions, commercial vehicles, stamp and real property tax and building materials.”

Although billed as a town-hall, questions were not taken.

In a late night press statement, Mr Davis said the meeting was falsely advertised.

"The prime minister must say who paid for this and whether any government funds were expended to support last night's rally," he said. "There was no new ground broken last night. It was the same mish-mash of attacks on the PLP which passes for policy by the FNM. The prime minister turns out to be useless and clueless. So desperate was he that he had to use a Junkanoo group to draw a crowd. So with hurricane relief with no teachers, the prime minister can find time for trash talking on a public park."