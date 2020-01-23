‘Victory Train’: Minnis Sets Sights On Winning Next Election In 2022

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis laid the foundation for the Free National Movement’s re-election campaign during a rally last night.
“Tonight we start the launch of our victory train,” he said. “We start here in our central zone and we will continue to our destiny. Government House will be the final spot in 2022. But as we move through the community we will be taking on more passengers.”
The rally was held on the grounds of the Edmund Moxey Youth and Community Centre. Elected representatives from the Bain and Grants Town, Mount Moriah, Fort Charlotte and St Barnabas constituencies spoke and attendees were intermittently entertained by Junkanoo groups.
The prime minister weaved his personal story of growing up poor into a testimony of implementing policies that “uplift the poor and all who have been left behind.”
He touted what he sees as his administration’s successes, emphasising the recent decline in murders and noting 1,056 students have taken advantage of the tuition free education programme he launched at the University of the Bahamas (UB).
“(That’s) an increase of 57 percent,” he said, “and it’s projected that there would be an additional ten percent every year of young people who could not get a college education that would be able to get a college education thanks to the FNM.”
He announced that ground for a new UB residence and multi-purpose complex will be broken next week. The complex will feature 1000 beds for students and more than 50,000 sq ft of “common areas, including a fitness area, study rooms and a 200-seat dining hall, a 500-seat ballroom and, most of all, a spiritual centre,” he said.
He struck familiar themes when attacking the Progressive Liberal Party, likening the party to frogs and crabs “that can be slippery to catch.”
“But we know how to catch crabs, you have to be strong with them and cut their biters off right away,” he said.
He again expressed his commitment to marijuana law reform, having received the long-awaited report of the Bahamas Marijuana Commission on Tuesday.
Although lawyers say few are imprisoned for possessing small amounts of marijuana, he said he has “sent a notice to our prison wardens (and) to our prison officers that they must get ready to free our young people.”
PLP leader Philip “Brave”Davis recently toured inner city communities, declaring afterwards that this administration’s Over-the-Hill programme, which promised to rejuvenate the areas, has failed.
“To date,” the Killarney MP responded last night, “$941,299 in benefits have been given to applicants from the Over-the-Hill in business licence exemptions, commercial vehicles, stamp and real property tax and building materials.”
Although billed as a town-hall, questions were not taken.
In a late night press statement, Mr Davis said the meeting was falsely advertised.
"The prime minister must say who paid for this and whether any government funds were expended to support last night's rally," he said. "There was no new ground broken last night. It was the same mish-mash of attacks on the PLP which passes for policy by the FNM. The prime minister turns out to be useless and clueless. So desperate was he that he had to use a Junkanoo group to draw a crowd. So with hurricane relief with no teachers, the prime minister can find time for trash talking on a public park."
Comments
OriginalBey 3 hours, 55 minutes ago
I subscribe to positive thinking as well but this electorate is dynamic and demand responsiveness in the moment. Don't just tell them the good you are doing. Show them how you are answering their cries. Otherwise, all the hard work means nothing and will not be rewarded with the coveted vote in the next general election.
bahamianson 3 hours, 42 minutes ago
WOW! I thought it was a town meeting. Actually, i my fried was going to the meeting to voice a few concerns. I guess he was surprised.
joeblow 3 hours, 33 minutes ago
When MInnis wins again (and I cringe at the thought), Brave Davis MUST be the only one to shoulder all the blame!!
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 4 minutes ago
"laid the foundation for the Free National Movement’s re-election campaign during a rally last night."
why is the Tribune using the FNM'S talking point and reporting this as a rally?
It was advertised as a town hall. Many persons were looking firward to getting serious questions answered. That fact is placed at the end of the story...why repeat the phrase "the rally" over and over again. In any event if the FNM machine organized this as a rally but couldnt get their supporters out in force....the writing may be on the wall
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
Our current FNM politicians are either too "smart" or too scared to take questions from the public at a town hall meeting………. or the media ……… This makes them look cocky, disdainful, and aloof ........... Minnis and the FNM has failed in this regard.
BMW 2 hours, 13 minutes ago
They better get Grand Bahama sorted out or it will be 0 and 5 not 5 and 0!
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
Only a fool will believe anything that comes out of doc;s mouth he lies so much The man can not be trusted . he said VAT was bad then he increased it 60%. The spy bill was bad they made it worse then passed it. BAH MAR opening was fake then he grinned a cut the ribbon. he complained about PLP travels. Then he increase them and the wives travels.
doc will raise VAT 15% or more. because those FNM fellows love to live big.
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 45 minutes ago
doc believes he is the Bahamas Trump.
bahamianson 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
what's wrong with Trump?
jus2cents 41 minutes ago
And the analogy of the hat? Trump like indeed but Hmmm...no its, 'Tags on erryting' Q: And what are we supposed to garner from that? A: That everything has a catch, and will cost us $$$!
