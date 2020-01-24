Bahamian Accused Of Killing Friend In Florida

A BAHAMIAN man is accused of kicking his friend to death in Florida after a surveillance video emerged showing the victim being kicked for an hour and 19 minutes.

When police in St. Petersburg, Florida, found the body of a man in a shopping centre parking lot on January 14, they turned to surveillance video from a nearby business for clues.

The video showed a man kicking Scott Jenks for an hour and 19 minutes, as the 48-year-old man begged him to stop.

Two days later, Kristoff King, 36, a native of The Bahamas, was arrested in Alachua County and later extradited to Pinellas County where he was charged with first-degree murder.

The attack is outlined in an arrest report filed against Kristoff, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

A bar employee found Jenks' body about 4.40am and called 911.

The employee identified Jenks and King and told investigators that both men were regulars at the bar. Security camera footage from several businesses in the plaza show Jenks and King leave Sports Bar and Grill around 3am.

Jenks, 48, was beaten for an hour and 19 minutes, based on the start and stop times in the video footage, police said in the report. There were footprints on Jenks' torso and in his blood around the scene.

The report said Jenks pleaded for his attacker to stop, saying "Kris I love you we are friends", but his attacker continued to beat him, asking if Jenks wanted to "die on the ground", police said.

The motive for the attack is not made clear in the arrest affidavit.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has a hold on King as well, authorities said.

A lawyer for him is not listed on court records.