Man Shot Dead In His Flamingo Gardens Home

A man is dead after a shooting incident in Flamingo Gardens on Thursday night.

According to reports, shortly before 9pm, two armed men forced their way into a home on High Drive and opened fire on the occupant. They wounded him before fleeing in a silver vehicle.

Paramedics were called but the injured man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with this investigation to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.