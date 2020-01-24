Murder Victim Described As Loving, Caring And Good-Hearted

By Earyel Bowleg

RELATIVES of the man shot dead on Thursday night in Flamingo Gardens have identified him as 25-year-old Jahkil Armbrister.

Police reported that shortly before 9pm, two armed men forced their way into the home on Higher Drive, Flamingo Gardens. Mr Armbrister was inside. The men opened fire on him before getting into a silver coloured vehicle and speeding away. Paramedics were called, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On the night of the murder, his brother, Shadda Armbrister, was inside the home. The 25-year-old’s brother explained they were hanging out with about four friends at the house. However, he could not recall some parts of the incident.

“I can’t tell you how it happen because I was in my room and my door was closed and it start from in the front room. So, I can’t tell you how it happen. I only catch the ending part,” he said.

He described his sibling as “loving, caring, always happy, good-hearted”.

He added that he “… love to check for people - make sure people straight, people around him. If you in need of anything, (you) could’ve come to him to get it. It’s just so sad."

Another relative, referring to the deceased as "Warrior", told The Tribune that he would look out for others. He added that it has been “hurtful and hard” for the family since the killing.

When asked if his brother was targeted, Mr Armbrister replied: “Well, that part I can’t really speak to. I lost just how people lost.”

The murder victim leaves behind one daughter.