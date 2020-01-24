'My Mother Was Killed Like A Dog In The Street'

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE son of the female pedestrian who lost her life after being hit by a car wants the person responsible for his mother's death to be jailed.

Deangelo Bain, 29, told The Tribune he is "deeply saddened" to know that his mother, 46-year-old Geneva Gibson, was "killed like a dog in the street".

Police reported the incident happened shortly after 8pm on Tuesday in New Providence when a man driving a silver coloured Honda Fit south on Farrington Road lost control of the vehicle, hitting Ms Gibson who was walking. She was taken to hospital where she later died.

Mr Bain is currently studying in the United States, but was informed by his elder brother of his mother's death. He said he was extremely confused and in disbelief by the news.

Compounding his grief, he said, he saw a video of the incident, allegedly showing the driver trying to run away from the scene. However police said the driver remained on scene and was helping officers with the investigation.

The victim's son has questioned whether alcohol or drugs might have played a part on the night of the traffic collision.

"I've (watched) the video of her when she was hit and I'm shock to see how she was killed," he told The Tribune.

"In the video it shows how the guy came from the left hand side of the road straight to the right and hit her from behind." He claimed that the driver "came out the car very disoriented and scared. The neighbours in the area ran towards him hoping that he was okay.

"The guy seemed okay and he tried to leave until someone had discovered my mother gasping for oxygen on the ground. He told the neighbours he didn't hit anyone and then try to take off. The good neighbours made sure he didn't leave the (scene) until cops arrived even though he was desperately trying to," her son claimed.

On the night of the collision, he explained that his mother was at his sister's place looking after the children as his sister was trying to recover from surgery. Ms Gibson went to the store for some painkillers and something for her daughter to drink. On her way back, she was hit by the vehicle, he said.

Mr Bain said the family is devastated, including his grandmother who had previously lost another child. His older brother is dealing with the financial burden of his mother's death, Mr Bain said.

"…Everything has fallen back on him and it's kind of unfair because I can't help him now…he (is) feeling that burden which nobody is supposed to feel. If somebody took somebody's life, they should be able to accommodate them by paying for the funeral as well."

He described his mother as a "nice lady with a big heart", the type of person that "always gave her last without question", who believed in forgiveness.

The two spoke everyday; the last time was on Monday morning, he said.

Her son added: "I felt it, 'cause that was like my best friend and I always is tell the rest of my siblings 'Hey, go give my mother a call 'cause you know that y'all haven't talked to her in awhile, so you need to go call.'"

Mr Bain has decided to forgive the driver and hopes this educates others that are driving recklessly or under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Ms Bain was a single mother who leaves behind four children. Police have not said whether they suspect the driver might have been under the influence of any substance.