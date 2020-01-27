Ag Leads Condolences To J Paul Morgan Family

ATTORNEY General Carl Bethel, QC, on behalf of the Bahamas government, expressed condolences to the family of the late J Paul Morgan, a long standing member of the board of the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority, (URCA) and a friend of The Bahamas.

“JP Morgan, as he is affectionately known,” said Mr Bethel, “is a household name in utility regulation, not just in the region, but around the world. He was a founding board member of URCA, having been first appointed in 2009 at the establishment of the regulator. JP Morgan was re-appointed by all subsequent administrations up to and including the current administration. He has more than 40 years in utilities engineering, utility regulation, management and consulting in the region.

“As a board member,” Mr Bethel said, “he played a pivotal role in the structuring of URCA and its work in general over the last ten years. In particular, he made valuable contributions to URCA’s work in the development of the regulatory regime for the regulated sectors more specifically telecommunications. Utility Regulation in The Bahamas has benefitted tremendously from JP Morgan’s expertise, his vast wealth of knowledge and experience. He has been hailed as the consummate public servant in his home country, Jamaica, where he served the regulator there in several capacities.

“The Bahamas mourns the loss of a gentleman, a scholar and a true CARICOM professional and extends its deepest sympathies to his family,” Mr Bethel said.