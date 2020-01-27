Bodies Found After Boat Capsizes

By Leandra Rolle

MEMBERS of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Royal Bahamas Police Force are investigating the discovery of three bodies washed ashore in the Ragged Island chain on Saturday.

The discovery came after 31 Haitian migrants were found in the area after their vessel overturned.

According to reports, around noon on Saturday, officials were alerted by a tourist to the sighting of a dead body on a beach on Double Breasted Cay.

Over an hour later, the RBDF said, the tourist had reported the sighting of another body in the area.

Meanwhile, a third body was found near Hog Cay by locals, which is about two miles south southwest of Double Breasted Cay. The bodies, all males, were brought to New Providence yesterday.

“This comes after 31 migrants were discovered (three days earlier) between Maycock Cay and Double Breasted Cay after their vessel had reportedly capsized and were subsequently rescued by HMBS L L Smith, arriving in the capital on January 21,” the RBDF said in a statement.

“The group had reportedly left from Haiti on January 10, 2020, with varying reports that they had capsized around January 13, being able to survive on the cay for some five days. All those rescued appeared to be in good health and required no further medical attention.”

According to the RBDF, the migrants told investigators that there were more persons unaccounted for, including another five women, but could not provide a exact total of all who had left Port au Paix, Haiti.

The RBDF said last night that a submerged wreck believed to be a wooden Haitian sloop was spotted in waters off Pigeon Cay.

Still, investigations will continue as officials search the surrounding areas for further survivors.

In the meantime, members of the public with any information on these matters or who have seen any recent sightings are asked to call the RBDF Operations Centre at 242-826-3117.