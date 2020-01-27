Election Will Tell Us

EDITOR, The Tribune

Seeing that, before their appointment, the closest most FNM cabinet ministers would have come to the first class world travel they are now enjoying would have been a weekend at Day’s Inn in Fort Lauderdale, there is perhaps some truth to the PM’s assertion that his government has “uplifted the poor’’.

We’ll see at the next election if the broader population (burdened by his 60% VAT hike, 15% hike for the lousiest-ever electricity service and subjected to an appalling giveaway of public assets) had such uplifting in mind when they voted this circus into town.

ANDREW ALLEN

Nassau

January 23, 2020