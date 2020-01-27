Outrage At Abaco Tourism Omission

By YOURI KEMP

A furious South Abaco tourism business is blasting the Ministry of Tourism for “scrubbing” the island’s portal from its website, arguing that this threatens “to tear us down even further” post-Dorian.

Michael Dillon, president of Abaco Yacht & Charter Services, in an open letter to Dionisio D’Aguilar, minister of tourism, said the decision to seemingly remove Abaco from the Ministry’s Bahamas.com website would only cause “much confusion and damage”.

He wrote: “I woke this morning only to read on social media that your ministry has not only forgotten about, but has appeared to completely scrub, the Abacos from the Ministry of Tourism website of The Bahamas. This act has, and will continue to cause, much confusion and damage to the Abacos and those that are looking to travel here.”

He continued: “Two years ago Francesca and I started a bareboat charter company in Marsh Harbour, and were excited to start our second season in business. Then, on 1 September, our lives and everyone else that lives in the Abacos were violently changed forever.

“We did not ask for what came ashore on that day but we know that if we are to survive we must rebuild our homes and our businesses to do so. The resiliency and strength of the people of Abaco is unparalleled and we will prevail with or without the Ministry of Tourism. But that does not change the damage that your ministry has unnecessarily levied upon the people of our chain of islands and cays.

“As I am somewhat keen on what it takes to build and maintain a web site, I know the effort it took for your people to eliminate the Abacos from all of the drop downs. The Abacos web pages are gone,” Mr Dillon added. “Mr D’Aguilar, we, the people of Abaco, are not gone.

“In fact, a lot of us are here working to rebuild, and those that are not are waiting for infrastructure and our schools to be rebuilt so we can bring our families home. One must ask with trepidation if the Government of the Bahamas is looking to shut Abaco out and tear us down even further.

“Our very existence depends on tourism and second home owners, and your actions are reckless and clearly lack intelligence on the ground. There are a lot of businesses that are, in fact, open that serve our tourists and more are opening every day.

“What is the plan for the Ministry of Tourism to help the Abacos come back? Do you have one? Is there a plan to assist us here or are we to make this journey on our own? I invite you to visit Abaco and to meet with the folks on the ground that are in the service and hospitality industries to learn more so you can put us back on the map that our tax dollars have already paid for.”

Mr Dillon subsequently told Tribune Business: “We need to prepare a plan to illustrate the progress here, and the Ministry of Tourism needs to prepare a full-scale promotion with updates to the public on a regular basis. We are all working here focusing on next season and what we can do to look good then.”

His cries were supported by James Albury, the south Abaco MP, who wrote on his Facebook page: “It’s been brought to my attention by several people that Abaco is no longer shown on the Bahamas Tourism website. I, too, agree that this is not acceptable, despite Abaco’s current state.

“Ideally, the Ministry of Tourism’s Abaco page would show visitors how they can help support Abaco and encourage patronage in parts of the island not heavily impacted by the storm. I am waiting to receive some answers about this from the Ministry of Tourism. Once I do I will be sure to share.”

Lance Pinder, operations officer of Abaco Big Bird Poultry, also wrote to Tribune Business: “There are resorts and bars, along with fishing and beaches in South Abaco, that are open and fine. Apparently, people are calling the number and being told Abaco is closed. Schooner Bay is open, the PM (prime minister) has a house there, they also have two restaurants.”

Tribune Business examined the Bahamas.com website, where it found a portal leading to “The Abacos” under the website’s header “Our Islands”. This shows a pop-up page, and then directs persons to a separate page that shows visitors what they can do to assist with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

But Mr Dillon argues, which Tribune Business found to be true, that on several other sub-pages of the Bahamas.com website for ‘Deals and Packages’; ‘Explore our Islands’; ‘Island Finder’; and ‘Places to Stay’, all have The Abacos omitted from its offerings.

Calls to the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation and Mr D’Aguilar were not returned prior to press time.