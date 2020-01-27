Valley Boys Resign From Junkanoo Corporation

THE Valley Boys have resigned from the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence with immediate effect over a row about official results for the Boxing Day parade.

"On Friday past, the JCNP received an ultimatum from the Valley Boys Junkanoo group stating that if the IRC and its subsequent recommendations are allowed, they will no longer participate in the upcoming parades that (are) managed by the JNCP," the JNCP announced Monday.

"Today, the Valley Boys followed up by submitting electronically a letter of resignation with immediate effect. While the JCNP is disappointed in the Valley Boys' decision, the JNCP wishes them the best in their future endeavors."

This comes after the JNCP's Independent Review Committee revised a penalty decision last week, pushing the Saxons to first place and the Valley Boys, the unofficial winner, to second place, in the official Boxing Day results.

Last week Valley Boys' Chairman Brain Adderley said the group was rejecting the decision of the Independent Review Committee, saying the process was filled with mistakes. "We don't care what organisation is formed to manage the Junkanoo parade, but if these results change we will not be participating in anymore parades under the JCNP," Mr Adderley told a media outlet on Friday.

For more on this story, see Tuesday's Tribune.