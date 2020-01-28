Police Find Illegal Firearm, Marijuana

POLICE recovered an illegal firearm and a quantity of dangerous drugs from the streets of New Providence on Sunday.

In the first incident, according to reports, shortly before 1pm, operations officers acting on intelligence conducted a search of a bushy area on Tonique Williams-Darling Highway and recovered two pounds of suspected marijuana.

In the second incident, shortly after 2pm, operations officers acting on intelligence and with the assistance of K-9 officer Rexo conducted a search of an abandoned building on Quarry Mission Road and recovered six pounds of suspected marijuana and a 9mm pistol.

No arrests were made.