Woman Stable After Drive-By Shooting

A WOMAN is in hospital in stable condition after she was injured during a drive-by shooting, police said.

According to a police report, shortly after 1am yesterday, a man and a woman were driving on Mackey Street, near Chesapeake Road, when occupants of a black Honda vehicle fired shots in their direction, injuring the female before speeding away.

Paramedics transported the woman to hospital.

Anyone with information that can assist with this investigation is asked to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.