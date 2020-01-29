Airbnb And Bnt Link Up To Offer Five Sabbaticals

By FARRAH JOHNSON

AIRBNB has partnered with the Bahamas National Trust (BNT) to launch a Family Island sabbatical to let the world know The Bahamas is still “open for business” following the passage of Hurricane Dorian.

In April, the online lodging marketplace will give five people the opportunity to spend a two-month sabbatical on Andros, Eleuthera and Exuma, where they will work with the BNT on a variety of environmental projects.

Eric Carey, BNT’s executive director, told The Tribune the partnership came out of the Ministry of Tourism’s outreach efforts following the storm.

“The government – especially the Ministry of Tourism – had a huge priority to inform the world that The Bahamas was still open for business and one of the initiatives that came out of this was this partnership between Airbnb,” he said.

“The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism felt that it was quite fitting and timely to show how resilient nature is by having the sabbatical based around national parks.”

“The sabbatical is something that Airbnb have done in several other places throughout the world. Now, thousands of people are expected to apply for these five coveted spots to come to The Bahamas and participate in wonderful experiences learning about the nature and the culture of the country.”

Mr Carey also said the initiative will give visitors the opportunity to have a “conservation impact” on the islands.

“In the Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park, they’re going to assist with a survey of invasive lionfish working with one of our ambassadors, Andre Musgrove, who is an incredible underwater specialist filmmaker and free diver extraordinaire,” he explained.

“In Andros, they’re going to work with another BNT ambassador, Katie Storr, who is an incredible underwater wildlife photographer. There, they will work with Katie and others on coral restoration and the maintenance of coral nurseries.”

“In Eleuthera, they are going to work with our own staff member, Omar McKlewhite, and there they are going to participate in experiences propagating native trees and bush tea specialty trees and also learning to make bush tea.”

Mr Carey said that the experiences will leave a “lasting impact” on participants by exposing them to the country’s unique culture and natural resources.

He insisted the global “buzz” around the sabbatical will be a powerful marketing tool for the country to let the world know it is still welcoming visitors.

“The sabbatical is getting the attention of the world and spreading the message that these wonderful islands – despite the fact that we were impacted by climate change Dorian – are still open for business, resilient, ready and willing to accept visitors to our shores,” Mr Carey said.