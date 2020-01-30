Dorian Bill Leaves No Option To Borrowing

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

FINANCE Minister Peter Turnquest defended government’s intention to borrow $587.9m post Hurricane Dorian, insisting the Minnis administration had the “appropriate response” to rebuilding the affected islands and revitalising the economy.

In Parliament’s first sitting of the year, Mr Turnquest tabled two separate resolutions – one seeking House approval for a $587.9m loan from the Inter-American Development Bank and another for $50m from the Caribbean Development Bank. The latter is included in the overall loan and is apart of several means by which government expects to raise the money needed.

The East Grand Bahama MP said although the damage of deadly Hurricane Dorian was concentrated on Abaco and Grand Bahama, there had been broader socio-economic severity, which rattled the very core of the nation.

In the months following the storm, government has had to figure out how to deal with revenue loss and expenditure increases, resulting in a projected deficit increase of approximately $677.5m or 5.3 percent of GDP.

This, the deputy prime minister said, exceeds the approved budget target of $137m, and therefore has corresponding implications for the financing envelope.

However, he said government would work hard to contain discretionary spending to avoid undue pressure on the country’s fiscal position, adding every effort would be made to perform at a number below the $677 deficit projection.

Government announced last November plans to borrow funds because of a ballooning deficit and revenue reduced by $232.6m. The need was due to revenue loss and money foregone from value added tax, business licence fees, customs and a number of other taxes in the hurricane-affected islands.

“I wish to reiterate that the blow this hurricane has dealt us is unprecedented in the history of our nation. While all of us wish we could have faced a different set of circumstances, we must remind ourselves of an all too familiar and relevant saying: ‘It’s not what happens to you but how you respond to it that matters,’” Mr Turnquest told parliamentarians yesterday.

“None of us had any control over the tragedy that befell the people of Abaco and Grand Bahama, or the country as a whole on that ill-fated day in September. However, as a government, we can ensure that we have the appropriate response.

“This administration will do all that is within its power to restore Abaco and Grand Bahama, while we continue on the path to restructure and revitalise our economy. It will require a tremendous amount of planning, resources and time to restore what Dorian has taken from us. However, we will do whatever it takes to support and care for those who are rebuilding their lives and to be good stewards of the country, as we weather this tenuous social and economic disruption.”

To cover the costs associated with the hurricane, and the spending imperatives previously outlined, the government will now require new financing in the sum of some $507.9m.

The government intends to raise these funds through a $100m IDB contingent credit line – of which $80m is likely to be drawn down; a $50m loan from the CDB; up to $200m in a club loan from a consortium of domestic bank lenders; and the remaining $177.9m is to be sourced by way of other instruments.

“These sources which I have identified will be supplemented with $20m from the Dormant Accounts Fund and the $12.8m payout from the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility which, together with the $507.9m in borrowings, will cover the $540.7m required in new financing.”

Despite the country’s fiscal position, Mr Turnquest said government takes comfort in knowing that medium-term prospects remained strong.

“Major capital projects are still on stream, including the airport development projects in the Family Islands. Foreign direct investment inflows remain steady with development projects moving forward in New Providence, Harbour Island, Eleuthera and across the archipelago. Reconstruction is kicking into high gear in Abaco and Grand Bahama, while employment in both islands is starting to pick up. Employment in the constructions sector in particular is providing a much needed boost,” he added.

“Yes, we have had to adjust our fiscal targets, and yes, we have had to increase our borrowing to respond to the fiscal pressures, but this presentation today, and our tabling of a supplementary budget, is proof that this government does not operate with its head buried in the sand. We make practical and responsible decisions, and do so in the light of full public scrutiny.

“As I have emphasised before, we will work hard to contain discretionary expenditure so that we do not place undue pressure on our fiscal position.

“Notwithstanding the new deficit and debt positions being projected as a result of Dorian and its economic fallout, the Ministry of Finance will remain vigilant and will work hard to come in at a number below the $677m deficit currently being projected. In other words, while the government has been and will continue to fully fund the recovery efforts, this unfortunate event will not be used as a pretext to go on unnecessary spending binges. This government will remain committed to the principle of sound fiscal principles,” Mr Turnquest said yesterday.