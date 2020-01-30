Man Denies Throwing Hot Liquid On Woman

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

A 43-year-old man yesterday denied allegations he put a woman in hospital after throwing a hot liquid on her after they got into an argument earlier this month.

Ricardo Cartwright denied causing grievous harm to Sanovia Johnson Cartwright on January 19 when arraigned before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes yesterday afternoon.

However, the matter was adjourned to today. Cartwright, of Johnson Terrace, was remanded into custody in the interim.

According to reports, shortly before 7am on the date in question, Cartwright and Mrs Cartwright were at a residence in the eastern district of New Providence, when they got into an argument.

That argument escalated, resulting in Cartwright throwing a “hot liquid” substance on Mrs Cartwright that caused her to suffer burns about her body.

Paramedics took the woman to the hospital, where she was said to have been in serious condition.

Cartwright was wanted by police in connection with the incident until he turned himself into investigators at the Central Detective Unit (CDU) on Monday.

Meanwhile, a 46-year-old man was charged before the deputy chief magistrate with having sex with his daughter on January 7.

He was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the matter was adjourned to March 27 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) in the interim.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.