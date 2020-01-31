14 Small Businesses In Grand Bahama Receive Grant Funds

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FOURTEEN small businesses in Grand Bahama received grant funding yesterday to get them back on their feet and reopen following Hurricane Dorian.

State Minister for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson said the grants were awarded in conjunction with the Small Business Development Centre, which was created to assist small businesses.

Two types of grants were presented. Eight businesses were given hurricane relief grants, and six received the new technology upgrade initiative grant.

Mr Thompson noted that small and medium-sized businesses are the engine of economic development and cannot be overlooked. He said officials have been processing many applications for grant funding.

“We cannot forget (them), they are the lifeblood, the engine behind the economy,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister in Grand Bahama, Mr Thompson reiterated that the government has been focused on creating a tech hub on the island.

He said: “We have been focused on training young people; we have seen the ICT programmes at BTVI train well in excess of 100 people.”



Training was also conducted at the YMCA, and another session is expected to start soon, he added.



According to Mr Thompson, the government is also getting ready to launch an Urban Renewal technology programme, to offer training to the public.