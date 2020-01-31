$3m Allocated To Renovate Lpia Fire Station

By SYANN THOMPSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

sthompson@tribunemedia.net

MORE than $3m has been allocated for the renovation of the fire station at Lynden Pindling International Airport in order to keep up with international standards, according to Minister of Works Desmond Bannister.

Yesterday during the contract signing, Mr Bannister told reporters that renovating the fire station is necessary for the airport’s international ratings.

“The Lynden Pindling International Airport serves to provide firefighting protection and services for the airport facility and aircraft using the airport. The Fire Services building is a critical factor in the rating of the Lynden Pindling International Airport maintaining its rating as an international airport servicing international air traffic,” said Mr Bannister.

The contract, totaling $3,868,660.07, was awarded to Inline Project Company which will be responsible for the building, structural, mechanical and electrical works said Mr Bannister. “The Cabinet approved the recommendation for the award of the contract to Inline Project Company Limited in the amount of $3,313,327.34 VAT inclusive. Also approved is a 10 percent contingency amount of $331,332.73 and a provisional sum of $200,000 for any unforeseen or additional services requested,” he said.

Inline Project Co Ltd was chosen as they had “the lowest acceptable tender, the most complete and consistently priced tender and best technical tender”, it was said yesterday.

Meantime, Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar praised the Ministry of Works for the renovations which he said are greatly needed.

Once the refurbishment is complete, Mr D’Aguilar said the fire department at LPIA will receive new equipment. He said, “As we all know, that structure was damaged in Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and the firemen at the airport have been living in temporary accommodation since that time.

“So, I think they’re going to join in with me and say thank you minister and everyone here at the Ministry of Works. Finally, there’s light at the end of the tunnel and that the environment they are working in and having to work is going to vastly improve. In addition to that the government is committed to buy 11 new fire trucks to really modernise our fire fighting capabilities. Once this fire house is completed, it will be outfitted with brand new fire trucks and the fire trucks that are at the airport will go to other airports within the archipelago.”