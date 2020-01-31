Coronavirus: Minister Meets With Families Of Bahamians Living In China

By Earyel Bowleg

RELATIVES of Bahamians living in China met Health Minister Dr Duane Sands on Friday as some feared the Chinese border will soon close and they wanted their loved ones evacuated before then.

Dr Sands told The Tribune the meeting was set up by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and hosted at the Ministry of Health to give an overview of the coronavirus situation and talk about what will happen to family members returning to The Bahamas. He estimates about 25 people were present at the meeting.

Countries such as the United Kingdom, Japan, and the United States, have evacuated its citizens from Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak, but Dr Sands said on Thursday there is no plan to repatriate the 160 or so Bahamians currently in China. The discussion on evacuation was not the remit of the Ministry of Health, said Dr Sands.

Valarie Lorda-Murphy’s daughter has been in Beijing for a year studying chemical engineering. Holding back tears, she revealed she was panicked when she heard news of the outbreak.

“And after I heard that all the countries were evacuating their people, I am wondering why The Bahamas is taking so long. I felt as if the government ain’t doing as much for them and I’m looking for evacuation,” Ms Lorda-Murphy said.

“It’s very frustrating. You know, can you imagine having a child down there and when you look on TV you see all this about this virus. I myself I don’t even watch the TV. What I don’t get from family and whatever – that’s how heart-wrenching it is for me. You know, I mean I’ll appreciate if all the students, all who wants to come you know would be able to leave.”

She has been in contact with her daughter and stated that her child is in good-spirits but is “bunkered down” on campus where she lives. Her daughter has also expressed to her mother wanting to return home if there is a government evacuation.

Dr Sands said: “A number of questions were asked about that and I had to defer for those questions because quite frankly I could not constrain or commit to government to any discussion to evacuate anybody from China. That would have to be a discussion made by the relevant ministries and the Cabinet of The Bahamas.”

Gary Francis, another concerned parent, has one daughter in Shanghai and three grandchildren in Guangzhou. He said that his family aboard are doing “very well” and are taking the necessary precautions for their health and safety and are keeping abreast to see if they may need to return home.

His daughter, who had previously experienced the Sars lockdown (2002-2003) is not “at the critical stage as yet”, but her father still prefers her to be back in The Bahamas.

Mr Francis said: “As a parent, of course, I’m concerned they ought to get away from there but that’s the reality of living in another country and facing the trial that they face.”

“It’s certainly an anxious time, but she’s assured me that they will be okay. She is expected to travel in April and I see some airlines have now cancelled flights until April which makes it seem more inevitable that she may have to stay. But if we feel that the situation is worsening and in fact it becomes imperative that they leave then we will do whatever is necessary to ensure that they're able to leave.”

The virus has forced major airlines around the world to suspend flights to China. Yet, Mr Francis understands the position as to why his loved ones may not be evacuated.

“It makes sense that persons stay where there are because you don’t, from a (official) point of view, that you want them to travel and bring the disease to The Bahamas but as a parent you have to balance the realities of being selfish as a parent and balancing the realties of ensuring that country remains safe as well and if I can get them home today, I would get them home today,” he said.

The health minister felt the ministry was able to answer some of the questions of the relatives at the meeting and the group expressed to meet with other government agencies such as the Office of the Prime Minister and foreign affairs.

Dr Sands admitted that “there are a number of concerns that you know a single agency is not going to be able to answer".

Before the meeting, Dr Sands, along with health officials, met with US Boarder Control, Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD), airlines, customs, immigration, and police at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) where they gave a presentation as well as answering a number of questions.

Top health officials announced on Thursday that non-residents, regardless of nationality, will be denied entry to The Bahamas if they have visited China in the past 20 days and returning residents will be quarantined and monitored for symptoms during an incubation period of 14 days.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed an order to temporarily suspend entry of any foreign national into America who has travelled to China within the past 14 days, with exception of the immediate family members of US citizens and permanent residents. The new restriction will take effect at 5pm on Sunday.