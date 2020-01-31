Man Critical After Police Shooting

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MAN is in critical condition after he was shot by police during a chase on Thursday evening.

Police reported that officers responded to reports of an armed man in a vehicle on Hospital Lane shortly after 6pm on Thursday.

“Upon arrival to the area, officers saw a vehicle fitting the description, attempted to stop the driver who ignored and sped off," police said yesterday. "The vehicle came to a stop on Brougham Street off East Street where two males exited the vehicle. One of the males produced a firearm, pointed it in the direction of the officers and discharged it. Officers, being in fear of their lives, fired their service weapon at the suspects injuring one of the males. The suspects fled on foot but were captured a short time later. The injured male was transported to hospital by EMS where he is listed in critical condition. The other male was arrested and taken into custody. Police have recovered a 9mm pistol with six rounds of ammunition at the scene.”

Police also reported that they arrested nine people during night operations that started around Thursday morning. The focus of the operation was crime hotspots and repeat offenders, police said. Nine people were arrested for various offences, including possession of dangerous drugs, murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and outstanding warrants. An additional 15 people were ticketed for traffic violations, such as disobeying traffic signals and driving without seatbelts, police said.