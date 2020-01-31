Meteorologist Says Earthquake Chance Slim But Possible

By SYANN THOMPSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

sthompson@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas is not in the zone for earthquakes, but according to a veteran meteorologist, one could occur even though it is uncommon.

Aside from the southeast Bahamas, particularly the island of Inagua which has felt tremors in the past, meteorologist Wayne Neely said that while it is rare, it is possible that Nassau could experience another earthquake. “Where you are going to get a stronger one, the possibility, it’s slim we are not near to any plates. That was a strange event to feel earthquake tremors in Nassau. That is extremely rare, but not out of the realm of possibilities, so it is possible that it could occur again,” said Mr Neely.

On Tuesday, January 28, Mr Neely said Nassau experienced a “mini” earthquake that was recorded as 2.2 as compared to the 7.7 magnitude felt by Jamaica. “They call it tremors but that’s what you actually call a mini or small earthquake. However, it is possible to get another earthquake. You have had had tremors in The Bahamas from the early 19th century, one in particular in Inagua where reports showed that it cracked several walls in the homes at that time,” said Mr Neely.

He said that Nassau is on a stable tectonic plate also known as the Earth’s crust or surface which is why it has never experienced any earthquakes in the past. “What was unusual about that event was that was the first time in recorded history that Nassau felt an earthquake. An earthquake in Nassau is extremely rare. Nassau is on a stable platform. You can also get earthquakes from the mid-Atlantic ridge which is the ridge separating the African plate and the North American plate and at the boundary, and you can get tsunamis from both of those locations. So a tsunami can happen as well, again these things are rare,” said Mr Neely.

This week, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis told Parliament that a determination would have to be made on whether The Bahamas needed to be included in earthquake zones. Dr Minnis also emphasised that it might be necessary for the country’s building codes to be amended to ensure structures can withstand the impact of earthquakes.

The regional earthquake caused Cabinet to be disrupted and forced dozens along New Providence’s northern coast to evacuate their multi-storey office buildings and seek safety at ground level.

While no one can be prepared for an earthquake, The National Emergency Management Agency has a protocol for earthquakes linked with tsunamis, according to Mr Neely. “You can’t prepare for an earthquake. But if you’re in a building you need to get out of the building once there is a full-blown earthquake – an unsafe place would be a building and if you’re in a building (and can't get out) try to get to the door frame, if you can’t get to a door frame get under a table. But the best thing to do is get out of the building because not only do you get an earthquake, but they produce aftershocks which can last weeks. Puerto Rico had a major earthquake and for two to three weeks after, they were feeling shocks,” he said.

While Bahamians ought not to panic, the meteorologist said the country should not take it for granted that it could not happen again. Mr Neely said, “Definitely we have to be aware, because it could occur again. For me it was surprising because I majored in geography at COB (now University of The Bahamas) and they told us that The Bahamas could never get earthquakes. I went through all the articles from the time The Bahamas began reporting news and I’ve never encountered a single time Nassau was impacted by an earthquake. So there’s a possibility of it in the near future or far future.”