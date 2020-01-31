Prison Officer Denies Making Fake Sick Claims

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A prison officer was remanded to his place of employment yesterday after denying allegations he defrauded the government of over $2,000 via a fake sick slip scheme three years ago.

Alexander Cortez Burrows entered not guilty pleas to allegations he swindled the government of three separate sums of money totaling $2,168.25 between January and November 2017.

Burrows was arraigned before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes on three counts of fraud. Police claim that sometime between January 1 and January 30, 2017, he fraudulently obtained $607.11 from the government. It is further alleged that between February 25 and June of that year, he swindled the government of another $520.38.

He allegedly followed that up by swindling the government out of $1,040.76 between September 1 and November 19, 2017, police claim.

Given his not guilty pleas, Deputy Chief Magistrate Forbes adjourned the matter to May 6 for trial. Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

Burrows’ attorneys, of law firm Cash, Mitchell and Lewis, tried to get bail for him in the Supreme Court shortly after his arraignment, but were unsuccessful. Tonique Lewis represented him in the bail application.