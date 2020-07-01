Editorial: Country Opens, But Resorts Stay Closed

TODAY is the day. The first commercial flights from the US and Canada will be touching down today, ending the border closure put in place to protect us from COVID-19.

The decision to allow travel from the US is not one shared elsewhere – the European Union is not allowing US travellers as yet. The reason is simple, the number of coronavirus infections that are still skyrocketing in our near neighbour. Travel from The Bahamas is not allowed yet either – despite our lack of cases. That might be reviewed in the coming weeks – but a lot rides on whether the visitors we welcome in brings a spike in cases here.

On the same day as those planes touch down, we also report today on the first wave of layoffs beginning at Baha Mar, with between 1,200 and 1,300 people potentially losing their jobs. Added to that is a delay by Atlantis in its opening – until July 30.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said yesterday that as a result of the infections in the US, Atlantis “decided that it will be best that they delay their opening”.

Dr Minnis also spoke about tough measures with the establishment of a COVID-19 enforcement unit, that would ensure everyone complies with the law, no matter where they are from. “If they are in violation, they will be dealt with,” he said.

That may be, but one change is already being made after pressure from the tourism industry. Anyone coming into the country previously had to present a negative test from the past seven days – but now children under ten won’t have to.

The science on children catching COVID-19 is mixed. One study at the University of Queensland in Australia found that children were the initial infection source in about eight percent of households, while another study in New South Wales found only 0.23 percent of staff and students at schools in close contact with a patient contracted the virus. As with many things with this new virus, the science is still figuring things out – but there does seem to be some transmission from children rather than no transmission.

For family-friendly venues, there is the obvious concern in attracting parents bringing their children on holiday weighed against the risk that some of those children might spread the virus at the resort. The decision by Atlantis to delay its opening may slow down the number of such visits – people won’t come if they have no place to stay – but it remains a concern.

There are no easy solutions in this balancing of economy against health – but as we urge people to take every safety measure, we should be careful not to ease those measures too much for the sake of money.

The sight of Baha Mar and Atlantis – two big engines in our economy – putting their feet on the brakes instead of the accelerator as the country reopens is a reminder of the high stakes involved.

We hope and pray that in two weeks, we do not see a sudden spike in cases brought on by these new arrivals. Until then, it cannot be said enough – wear a mask, wash your hands regularly and thoroughly, and keep your distance.

Be fair to interns

The situation involving interns and junior doctors that we report today is a very odd one.

More than 30 interns and junior physicians reportedly received letters saying their services will no longer be required. The Public Hospitals Authority very briefly said that the doctors’ internships had come to an end.

Now, with the Budget reducing the amount of money directed towards health, perhaps some departures are not a surprise. A regret, but not a surprise.

However, some of these physicians – who let us not forget have been on the frontline during this pandemic – have apparently been told their internships have not been completed.

Completing the internship is, as the PHA also points out, a requirement for licensure. So why did some of these medics not complete their required internship? In April, around 100 healthcare workers were ordered to self-isolate after being exposed to a patient with COVID-19 at Princess Margaret Hospital. The union says some of these trainees didn’t complete their internship because they were required to confine themselves for two weeks.

This is very odd, to say the least, with the union saying the medics were told to do voluntary work until mid-July to make up for the time they were protecting the health of others by staying in isolation. The union calls it a travesty. If true, it is hard to disagree.

Surely some arrangement can be made to keep these medics on track. There has often been talk about trying to ensure there are places in the healthcare system for the next generation of doctors – let’s make sure we don’t close the door on them before they even get started.