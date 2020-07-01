Welcome Back: First Foreign Flights Arrive But Numbers Of Passengers Light

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

TOURISTS and returning residents descended on Lynden Pindling International Airport as commercial international travel resumed yesterday.

Their arrival into the country comes at a time where many US states are seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, including Florida and California. Six flights arrived yesterday.

Luke Skipper, who hails from Florida, said yesterday he came to The Bahamas to return to work. He said he plans to remain in the country for 90 days.

“I work on the yachts up here, so I was looking forward to coming back to work and coming back to this country. Having to get the COVID test and the health visa and all that good stuff, it wasn’t too bad.”

Describing the process at the airport upon arrival as “pretty easy”, he said: “I mean it was just waiting, having to get your fever checked and all that and all the paperwork, all the health visa and all that but it wasn’t too bad. They made it pretty easy and all that.”

Meanwhile, Bahamian resident Jerry Nissan said the entry process was “smooth but slow”.

Travellers had to present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 10 days of travel and also had temperature checks at the airport. Despite all this, she said: “It feels great to be home. I’ve been away for four months. I’m a permanent resident here.”

Asked how long he plans to remain in the country, he replied: “That depends on what other countries do.”

In March, the government closed the country’s borders to all incoming commercial travellers, including Bahamians, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In an effort aid the country’s economic recovery from COVID-19, the Minnis administration began a phased re-opening of the travel industry last month.

Outlining the protocols for entry into the country, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said Bahamian residents and international visitors will be required to produce a negative PCR COVID-19 test upon arrival that must be taken no later than seven days prior to the date of arrival. He also said ten day old tests will be accepted until July 7.

Joanna Babul from Mexico agreed that while the process to get tested for COVID-19 was “difficult”, it was definitely worth the wait.

She said she and her family have been eager to visit The Bahamas and will do anything to protect the health of the country.

“It was difficult because you needed to get tested,” she said. “We’ve been tested many times because we want to know that we’re safe but to know the country is asking you to be safer and to have the time to do the test and be isolated and to come to a safe place, it’s worth it.

“…We love The Bahamas. We’re going to be here for a few days only. We couldn’t wait to come and see your beautiful beaches and know that you’re safe and we’re safe and we’re all tested. We’re super responsible.”

The Tribune also spoke to several Bahamian residents, who said they were happy to return home after months of being stuck abroad.

Nerissa Davis, for example, said she was stuck in the US since May after leaving the country for medical purposes.

“I’m glad to be home and I’m glad it’s over and God is good,” she told The Tribune yesterday. “…I went for a medical reason, so I stayed inside a lot and as the (cases) began to climb, I just lock down. I left about the end of May.

“For me, the process (to return home) was smooth. I was able to get all the information I needed prior to coming to the airport so I was prepared for all the questions and all that and when we got here everything was just smooth sailing.”

Julyette Allita, who was staying in California during the pandemic, is also happy to be home after several months stuck in the US.

“I definitely missed home. (Being in the US) was alright but definitely it was a little bit different to say the least. It’s something that none of us have really been through but it’s been great and I’m happy to be home. It was a long six months.”

In recent weeks, there have been concerns about a possible resurgence of COVID-19 due to travel resumption. Last week, however, a top local infectious disease expert said The Bahamas can still manage reopening the country without an explosion of COVID-19 cases if protocols are executed properly.

The country has not recorded a new case of the disease in more than two weeks. The count stands at 104 cases, with four active cases and 11 deaths. According to the latest dashboard, 2,424 people have been tested for COVID-19.