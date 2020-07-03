Foam Provides Families With Rental Assistance

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A LOCAL non-profit organisation is lending a helping hand to families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by providing rental assistance to those in need.

The initiative, called “FOAM's COVID-19 rental assistance programme”, was founded by Khandi Gibson, president of the local advocacy group Families of All Murder Victims (FOAM), in an effort to assist vulnerable families facing eviction during this difficult time.

Ms Gibson said the programme, which was launched some two weeks ago, has assisted five families so far. She said she hopes to help as many people as God wants her to reach.

“So far, we have helped five persons to date,” she told The Tribune on Friday. “This comes in handy because a lot of people have been evicted and what they do is they would reach out to me.”

“We’re trying to keep a roof over family’s heads during COVID-19 times because it’s unfair to the children who when their mom gets put out, they get put out. A child should have a peace of mind during this time and should have food to eat and should have a roof over their head.”

After the government ordered the closure of non-essential businesses in March to deter the spread of COVID-19, thousands of Bahamians were temporarily laid off, left uncertain on how they will make ends meet.

While non-essential businesses have since resumed operations, many hotels still remained closed, with officials saying they will not re-open until the latter part of this year.

In an effort to assist people whose incomes have been affected by the pandemic, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced in April details of his rental assistance programme, revealing an initiative that will be based on deferrals and will apply only to residential rentals.

He said landlords will not be able to evict tenants who were in good standing prior to April for the three-month period and will not be able to disconnect the electricity or water of tenants who were in good standing prior to April. At the end of the three-month period, people will have 12 months to pay back the deferred amount.

However, some Bahamians have still been evicted from their homes since Dr Minnis’ announcement, calling for government intervention on the matter. But, Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest has previously told reporters the government does not plan to intervene in and settle disputes between landlords and tenants.

Noting that FOAM is committed to helping as many families as possible, Ms Gibson told The Tribune: “We’re just trying to make sure that those ones who have a place already make sure that they remain in those places. So we’re just trying to work with the landlord and give them at least something on their rent because children are involved.”

Due to the economic uncertainty of COVID-19, Ms Gibson said she hopes to continue the rental assistance programme until next year.

“Right now, we don’t know how long COVID-19 is going to be upon us, so right now we’re going to start for a year. And so, it will be from now until next year 2021,” she said.

To further the efforts of FOAM, Ms Gibson appealed to the public to donate.

She said: “Mr Jamal Strachan from FOON, (Future Of Our Neighbours), gave us a donation. But, we want to ask persons to donate and partnership with us. They can donate by downloading the cash app called Kanoo and donate to my first Caribbean account, 201633394.”

For more information, visit the organisation’s Facebook page (Families of All Murder Victims) or contact them at 603-4242.