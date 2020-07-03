Man Dead, Woman Missing At Sea And Two Injured After Boating Accident

A man is dead and a woman is missing at sea after a boating accident off Bimini on Thursday night.

Shortly before midnight, officers at the Alice Town Police Station received a distress call from a boater in the area of Turtle Rock – two nautical miles off Bimini.

Officers from the Marine Division stationed on the island were immediately dispatched and they located the 32 foot everglades boat with two injured occupants on board.

According to reports, the boat left Luna Beach en route to Honeymoon Harbour with two men and two women on board. A short time later the boat struck an object in the area of Turtle Rock and all four passengers were catapulted into the air. A man and woman fell overboard. The other two passengers sustained injuries and were transported to the Bimini Clinic for medical assistance and later air lifted to Florida.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the United States Coast Guard conducted a search of the area which resulted in the body of the missing man being found at around 8.30am on Friday, however, the woman is still missing. Search and rescue efforts continue.