Nesbitt Announced As New Baic Chairman

THE government announced yesterday that a new chairman of the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation has been appointed effective July 1.

Rocky Nesbitt has replaced former general manager Benjamin Rahming who retired in last August.

Bahamas Information Services said in a statement yesterday: “In welcoming Mr Nesbitt as the new general manager of BAIC, (BAIC Chairman) Bishop Gregory Colliesaid the board is confident in Mr Nesbitt’s ability to navigate the corporation through today’s changing landscape and to lead BAIC into the future successfully. Bishop Collie described Mr Nesbitt as an ‘energetic young man with a wealth of experience in strategic planning who has been mandated to make changes at BAIC where necessary in the best interest of the corporation.”

“Mr Nesbitt previously served as project coordinator in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for several projects associated with the Over-the-Hill Community Development Initiative program, geared towards restoring and transforming the environs and improving the socio-economic conditions of the residents of Bain Town, Grant’s Town and Centerville.

“Mr Nesbitt also served as a project team member with the Bahamas Investment Authority and the National Economic Council, a unit that takes decisions on foreign direct investment applications.

“In this position, Mr Nesbitt had responsibility for the management of foreign direct investment project inspection site visits and town hall meetings on New Providence and the Family Islands.”

“He began his career in government as an educator in the Ministry of Education and was able to progress to the position of lecturer in the Training Institute of the Bahamas Department of Corrections. He currently lectures in business, criminal justice and communications disciplines at Southern College.”

“Mr Nesbitt holds an MBA from Nova South-eastern University, BA in criminal justice from Florida Memorial University, a Caribbean Development Bank certificate in policy cycle management and he is currently pursuing a project management institute project management professional certification.”

“Mr Nesbitt is the president of the ‘Marathon Cares,’ a non-profit organisation that assists and supports the residents in the Marathon area.”