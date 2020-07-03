Six Women Arrested After Video Of Fight On Grand Bahama

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

SIX women were arrested in Grand Bahama on Thursday after videos of them circulated on social media showing them displaying aggressive conduct near a business on the island.

In the 30-second video, which surfaced online earlier this week, several women can be seen fighting in separate brawls. In the beginning of the video, two women can be seen grabbing each other as bystanders stand nearby watching the scene unfold.

After one woman walks away from the fight, she then confronts another woman and a second fight appears to break out.

In a statement on Friday, police said: “Officers of the Central Division have arrested and charged all female suspects involved in a video that circulated on social media, showing a fight among females in the International Bazaar, near a business establishment.”

Police also said the six women were charged for the offence of fighting and violating the COVID-19 emergency powers orders.

The statement continued: “They are expected to be arraigned before the Magistrate’s Court early next week. Police are determined to enforce the laws pertaining to the COVID 19 pandemic order 2020 and also for violation of all laws in the commonwealth of The Bahamas.”