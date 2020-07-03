Tourism Launches Its Mobile Planning App

The Ministry of Tourism and Aviation has launched a mobile app to help visitors with planning a visit to The Bahamas.

In a statement, it said the app's key features include downloadable island guides; flight charter request processing; and recommendations based on the user's geo-location within The Bahamas.

It also highlights current deals; Bahamas.com blog posts; an interactive map; and suggests activities for adventure, relaxation and romance.

Called "The Islands Of The Bahamas", the Ministry of Tourism said the mobile app features downloadable island guides for all of the country's 16 inhabited islands. These include details and booking resources for hotels, activities, events and transportation.

They also highlight current weather conditions and must-experience destinations and activities on each island. To charter flights, app users can select group size, where they are travelling to and from, and their travel dates, which are then submitted within the app.

Within 24 hours, app users will receive flight confirmation times and the total cost for the group, along with the next steps to finalise their bookings.

To support visitors taking control of their itinerary, the Ministry of Tourism said the mobile app uses geo-location to help visitors discover restaurants, activities, national parks, historical monuments and other attractions.

App users can also unlock a geofencing-generated postcard to share with friends and family upon their arrival to any island in The Bahamas. The Ministry of Tourism said the mobile app is free to download on IOS and Android devices.