Three Killed In Traffic Accident In Grand Bahama

Three people were killed in a traffic accident in Grand Bahama on Monday night.
According to reports, a black 2007 Mazda SUV with two passengers and a champagne coloured 2006 Chevy Cavalier with a lone driver collided at the junction of Queens Highway and Windsor Drive, Bootle Bay, West End at around 9pm. All three occupants succumbed to their injuries at the scene.
Police are actively investigating this matter and are urging the general public to drive within the traffic speed limit, to always wear a seatbelt and to drive with care and attention.
Comments
themessenger 6 hours, 28 minutes ago
From the look of those cars the two of them was doin ALL, ain no seat belts was dealin wid dat.
Proguing 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
Driving is killing more people than Covid 19. The PM must immediately ban all vehicles on the roads to save lives.
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 21 minutes ago
I am sorry. I hope they were not trying to get home before the 10 pm lock down
Death is never easy for those left to mourn especially when the deceased are young and their deaths are sudden and unprovided.
