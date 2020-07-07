Three Killed In Traffic Accident In Grand Bahama

Three people were killed in a traffic accident in Grand Bahama on Monday night.

According to reports, a black 2007 Mazda SUV with two passengers and a champagne coloured 2006 Chevy Cavalier with a lone driver collided at the junction of Queens Highway and Windsor Drive, Bootle Bay, West End at around 9pm. All three occupants succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Police are actively investigating this matter and are urging the general public to drive within the traffic speed limit, to always wear a seatbelt and to drive with care and attention.