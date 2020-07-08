Updated: Three Killed In Traffic Accident In Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

THREE people are dead in Grand Bahama after a horrific traffic accident in the West End area involving two vehicles late on Monday evening. The accident occurred about 30 minutes before the 10pm COVID-19 curfew, and officials say speed was a factor in the crash. A 23-year-old, 29-year-old, and 39-year-old - all residents of Grand Bahama - were killed.

Police did not release the names of the deceased. It is reported that two men and a woman died at the scene. Loved ones on social media identified the male victims as Marciano Morley and Roderick Pinder. The female victim was identified by loved ones as Shenelle Curtis.

Superintendent Terecita Pinder said police received information of a two-car collision shortly after 9pm at the junction of Queen’s Highway and Windsor Drive in Bootle Bay, West End.

A black 2007 Mazda SUV and a champagne 2006 Chevy Cavalier involved in the accident were extensively damaged. The entire front section of one vehicle was ripped apart during the crash, and other vehicle overturned and flipped onto its roof.





Supt Pinder said two occupants were in the Mazda SUV, and a lone driver was in the Cavalier.

At the scene of the crash on Monday, Superintendent Jeremy Henfield, officer-in-charge of the Traffic Division, confirmed to reporters that “excessive speed” was a contributing factor in the crash.

He reported that around 9.20pm officers responded to information of an accident at Queen’s Highway in the area of Bootle Bay.

According to preliminary investigations, Supt Henfield noted that the Chevy was exiting Windsor Drive at Bootle Bay, while the Mazda was traveling west on the highway, resulting in a collision. He said: “Based on physical evidence we would have seen, we can tell you speed would have played a factor in this accident, and we would have lost three lives. We again appeal to the motoring public as we normally do to drive to arrive alive. There is no place in Grand Bahama that we need to be doing excess speeding. If you leave home in sufficient time, you will get where you need to go and arrive there safely. Tonight is a tragic night, and we give our condolences to the families who would have lost loved ones.”



He said the Traffic Division will continue to remain visible on the streets to crack down on traffic offenders, especially people breaking the speed limit.

“As you can see this accident occurred before the curfew and we want to say again, slow down,” urged Supt Henfield.



Police are also urging people to wear a seatbelt.

In May, 77-year-old Holmes Rock resident Ednamae Emmanuel was also killed in a traffic accident on Queen’s Highway. Speed is also believed to have been a factor in that accident as well.

That accident occurred around 5pm on Queen’s Highway and Holmes Rock Avenue, involving a red Honda coupe, a purple Acura XS, and a grey Pontiac. Emmanuel was driving a Pontiac west on the highway and was turning onto Holmes Rock Avenue when a collision occurred. The other two vehicles were traveling east on Queen’s Highway.