Man Found Dead With Gunshot Wounds

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was found dead yesterday morning with a gunshot wound to the head.

This comes after three people were killed last week.

ASP Audley Peters told The Tribune the victim is in his late 30s, and is known to the police. However his identity was not released.

He said shortly after 6am, a group of people were walking through a track road off Scott Street west of West Street when they discovered a male’s body lying on the ground.

“The police were called in and upon their arrival they discovered a male who had gunshots to the head and EMS was called in. Following their examination of the body, they pronounced the body unresponsive… from all indication it was a single gunshot to the head,” the officer said.

According to this newspaper’s records, this killing pushed the country’s murder count this year to 35.

Last week saw a spate of homicides. On Sunday June 28, Godfrey “Rob” Sawyer, 40, was fatally shot in Nassau Village while Tuesday, June 30, had two separate killings.

One of the victims was found unresponsive with injuries in St Joseph’s cemetery while the second man was found shot dead at Scott Street last week.

These incidents come as the country experiences relaxed measures of the COVID-19 emergency orders. When asked if there were concerns these relaxations will contribute to an uptick in murders, Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle said the force will make sure the community is safe while encouraging members of the public to “behave themselves”.

“The Royal Bahamas Police Force are here and we will be able to respond to any eventualities. The reality is that... much of the lockdown is now over is so people are now interacting and I would wish to encourage members of the public to behave themselves. Whether it’s an uptick or not, we are going to be here to do and to make sure that the community is safe.”