Ag Wants Investigation Over 'Rummaging'

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

Attorney General Carl Bethel requested a police investigation after he said a stranger is suspected of rummaging through old tabled documents in the Senate.

Speaking in the upper chamber yesterday, Mr Bethel recalled coming into the Senate and meeting a box of old tabled documents having been rummaged through.

“When we came in this afternoon, we met that box of old tabled documents having been rummaged through … I would request through to you to the clerk, chief clerk. . .I have asked chief clerk that if he and his key persons were rummaging through these files,” he said.

“I have photograph and they were not rummaging through them which it appears to me to indicate that some stranger, I don’t know where or for what reason, has been rummaging through the files of old tabled documents and I would request a police investigation.”

After making a request for the investigation, Mr Bethel asked for the tape of the July 3 proceedings to be hand delivered to the commissioner of police for safe keeping.

He added: “I formally request to you Madam President to order that the tape of the proceedings of the third date of July, which is one tape from morning until the final suspension of the Senate, that the tape be taken and hand delivered to the commissioner of police for safe keeping for a period of six months.”