Ag Wants Investigation Over 'Rummaging'

Attorney General Carl Bethel requested a police investigation after he said a stranger is suspected of rummaging through old tabled documents in the Senate.
Speaking in the upper chamber yesterday, Mr Bethel recalled coming into the Senate and meeting a box of old tabled documents having been rummaged through.
“When we came in this afternoon, we met that box of old tabled documents having been rummaged through … I would request through to you to the clerk, chief clerk. . .I have asked chief clerk that if he and his key persons were rummaging through these files,” he said.
“I have photograph and they were not rummaging through them which it appears to me to indicate that some stranger, I don’t know where or for what reason, has been rummaging through the files of old tabled documents and I would request a police investigation.”
After making a request for the investigation, Mr Bethel asked for the tape of the July 3 proceedings to be hand delivered to the commissioner of police for safe keeping.
He added: “I formally request to you Madam President to order that the tape of the proceedings of the third date of July, which is one tape from morning until the final suspension of the Senate, that the tape be taken and hand delivered to the commissioner of police for safe keeping for a period of six months.”
tribanon 3 hours, 28 minutes ago
LOL. It's about time The Tribune upped the ante when it comes to tactics aimed at serious investigative journalism. The rummager was no doubt fully sleeved and wearing a hoody for the occasion.
TalRussell 3 hours, 19 minutes ago
Which disgruntled former redcoats senator turned the newest rebel, hasn't returned their entrance key to red chamber security?
First, 'Beachgate' out the OPM, and now, out from the bowls upper red chamber comes 'Rummaginggate'
What creative genius, could've thought written such comedic material. Just, couldn't. Nod Once for Yeah, Twice for No?
moncurcool 1 hour, 51 minutes ago
Seriously? Wasting the police time for someone who is going through the people's documents? See why the Senate is a waste of money. We really need to do away with it.
