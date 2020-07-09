New Case Of Covid-19 In Grand Bahama

The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that there is one additional confirmed case of COVID-19 on Grand Bahama.

This latest case is a 27-year-old man and brings the total number of cases nationwide to 107 – with seven of those active.

Two other cases were confirmed in Grand Bahama on Wednesday.

Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a face mask when you leave home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters,

doorknobs, and keyboards.