Pm's Boogying History Helps Dictate Curfew

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said no one can say whether he is right or wrong for imposing a 10pm to 5am curfew to prevent spread of COVID-19, admitting in the House of Assembly yesterday that there is no scientific basis for the decision to lockdown the country during those hours.

His comments came days after Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis, the coordinator of the government’s COVID-19 response, said he would shortly announce changes to that curfew. Instead of announcing curfew changes, Dr Minnis defended the measure and did not indicate that any adjustments are on the horizon. National Security Minister Marvin Dames also said recently to expect an announcement from Dr Minnis on a curfew change. Asked yesterday about the matter, Dr Dahl-Regis said she does not discuss her recommendations with anyone but the prime minister.

“We believe that during (10pm to 5am) there are mass gatherings, parties etc, that’s the most active times in our view,” Dr Minnis said. “There’s no scientific evidence at this point in time and nobody would know until five, ten years from today when they look back and they analyse how the Bahamas manage, how the US manage, how the UK manage, that’s when the results would come out, because today we’re all fluid, we’re changing, we’re getting results.

“What they may find out is that in other countries their mass gathering may be at different times and that would be appropriate for them, but not necessarily for us, but we won’t know that today but I tried to obtain such information from the statistics department, they don’t have information, the police offered some, that’s not sufficient. But nobody could answer that question until five, ten years from today as we review how the various countries managed COVID-19. But we feel 10 to 5 is the most active period within our setting and that is demonstrated by Waterloo (a local nightclub), that is demonstrated by the restaurants in the east, the restaurants in the west.

“Young people don’t party before 8pm. When I was in university, I would go to bed at 8pm and then I get up at 11.30 because I’m not going to party until 12. I’m certain the young people do that today. That was my most active time. So at 12(am) when I’m at the party and boogying they said where he got all this energy from, not knowing that I just woke up. We believe that the 10 to 5 is the most active time, busy time and therefore we warn people about gatherings, gatherings can be dangerous. Nobody can say whether I’m right or wrong, not today, but they can say that ten years from today when everything is reviewed. But what we have done is working so 10 to 5, it’s working, it’s probably the best.”

Progressive Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis accused the prime minister of suggesting young Bahamians are irresponsible, telling him: “Have faith in your people.”

Mr Davis said: “Surely the protective and physical distancing measures that are sufficient during the day can also function in the dark?”