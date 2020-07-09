By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

American Allyson Felix came out on top in her rematch with Bahamian Olympic 400 metre champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo as they competed against Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji in the 150m at the Welklasse Zurich Inspirational Games on Thursday.

The event was in a new format where the athletes got to compete in the same race, but in different locations. It was one of seven events contested.

Felix crossed the finish line first in 16.81 seconds in Walnut, California; Miller-Uibo, competing out of Bradenton, Florida, was second in 17.15, while Kambundji, the World Championships' 200m bronze medalist, was third in 17.38 as she competed in Zurich.

"I'm very happy with it (results)," Miller-Uibo said. "I will give God thanks for me coming here and competing again.

"It was a fun race. The 150m is obviously not as taxing as the 400, but it was really fun."

Miller-Uibo and Felix last competed head-to-head at the 2017 World Championships in London, England where Miller-Uibo faded down the stretch for fourth place as her legs buckled in a bizarre finish.

Felix went on to secure the bronze medal behind American gold medalist Phyllis Francis and Bahrain's silver medal Salwa Eid Naser. In the meeting before that, Miller-Uibo won the gold at the 2018 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

This year, Miller-Uibo and Feliz were hoping for another clash at the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, but the games were postponed until July, 2021 because of the spread of the coronavirus.

Coming off her defeat to Naser at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, Miller-Uibo said she just wanted to get a chance to compete before she prepares for next year.

"It's good just to get some meets and get to compete, but the main focus is going to be next year," she said. "I'm using (this year) as a building year."

Felix, the most decorated American female athlete of all time, said the race was a strange one, considering that she didn't have any teammates as she normally does in practice.

"It's hard to challenge yourself, so I think the big thing was just running solo,” she said.

But Felix said she was just glad that she was able to inspire people through her performance.

"It was really important (to inspire people through the Inspiration Games)," she said. "I think we see the hardship everyone is going through and we just wanted to bring a little bit of joy, pause a moment and appreciate the support."

In competing in her first race of the year, Kambundji said her start was okay, but at the end it got a little harder.

"Maybe later in the season, I could do better," she stated.