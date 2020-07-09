Virtual Independence Programme Airs On Tv Tonight

A four-hour, made-for-television, virtual Independence programme will air live from the studios of ZNS in New Providence and the Northern Bahamas tonight beginning at 8pm.

The Bahamas will observe 47 years of Independence under the theme “Pressing Onward: A Time of Hope, Triumph, and Transformation.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures still in effect, there will be no celebratory events that involve large gatherings.



Opening with prayer by the Bahamas Christian Council, the gala will be the first live virtual national independence celebration in the region.

It will feature audience participation so that we hear from Bahamians all over the world. There will be messages from the Governor General, the Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition, and other officials. Expect powerful performances, both secular and ecumenical and comedy skits from social media stars who emerged during the pandemic. Hosts will be Jimenita Swain, Dion Johnson, Chigozie Ijeoma, Hope Shelly-Ann, Dyson and Wendi Knight, Melissa Knowles, Desmond Saunders and Bodine Johnson. Other local stations will also carry it live.

Flag Raising will begin just before midnight.