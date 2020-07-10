Friday Update: One New Case Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health announced on Friday that there is a new confirmed case of COVID-19.
This latest case, the fourth this week, is a 40-year-old man of New Providence with a history of travel. He is in isolation at home.
There have been 108 confirmed cases in total – with eight of those still active.
Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
• Wear a face mask when you leave home;
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;
• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.
Comments
My2Cents 6 hours, 12 minutes ago
Tough. That’s the consequence we knew we would face when deciding to open the borders. Don’t fw my freedoms by tightening curfews/restrictions because of this. Manage the risk effectively as you said you would.
TalRussell 5 hours, 59 minutes ago
Warning, this video is hard to watch. The clip needs no comment it speaks for itself.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uus9j...">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uus9j...
ISpeakFacts 5 hours, 7 minutes ago
CLOSE OUR BORDERS NOW!!!
The NEW surge of the deadly Chinese Virus has already begun thanks to the incompetence of Hubert "Idiot" Minnis, also known the VILLAGE IDIOT!!!
With the peak of hurricane season approaching in the next few weeks, WE ALL KNOW this country cannot contain or handle an outbreak of this deadly Chinese Virus, 4 cases in the span of 2+ days is already concerning considering this corrupt country is barely testing. This is a very tough task that I'm requesting from our idiot in chief, but can Hubert "Idiot" Minnis please use his rat sized brain and close our borders NOW before it's too late!!!
joeblow 4 hours, 49 minutes ago
So may unanswered questions: where did he go? was it by plane or boat? who else was on the plane, are they tracing them as welI?
In the past people who tested positive were sent home unmonitored by a tracking system. What assurance do we have that this person won't be in the grocery store or some other public place tomorrow or the day after?
And to think, this was all avoidable!
ISpeakFacts 4 hours, 24 minutes ago
Sadly Minnis' brain is most likely still at the repair shop and no one knows when it will be ready!!!
Minnis clearly resembles his followers and cronies, a complete idiot!
