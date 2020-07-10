Friday Update: One New Case Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health announced on Friday that there is a new confirmed case of COVID-19.

This latest case, the fourth this week, is a 40-year-old man of New Providence with a history of travel. He is in isolation at home.

There have been 108 confirmed cases in total – with eight of those still active.

Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a face mask when you leave home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.