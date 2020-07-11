Man In Custody After Boy Indecently Assaulted

A man is in custody after a boy was indecently assaulted at a party in New Providence on Friday night.

According to reports, shortly after 9pm, a woman at the party was informed by her child that a man forcibly held him and kissed him on the mouth. When the child attempted to scream and break free, the man covered his mouth and fled the scene. Officers from the Operations Unit acting on information went to a residence in central New Providence where they arrested a man. Investigations into this matter continue.