Man Dies In Exuma Crash

Police are investigating after a man died in a traffic accident in Exuma on Friday night.

According to reports, sometime after 9pm, an anonymous caller contacted the police and reported that the traffic accident had occurred on Queens Highway, in the vicinity of Tar Bay.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a silver Honda Civic with extensive damage after it collided with a concrete wall.

The driver had severe head injuries. He was transported to the Exuma Health Clinic where he was pronounced dead. The Royal Bahamas Police Force Traffic Department will continue investigations into this matter.