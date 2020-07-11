Three New Cases Of Covid-19 On Grand Bahama

The Ministry of Health confirmed on Saturday that there are three new cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama.

The new cases are:

• A 16-year-old girl with a history a travel.

• A 47-year-old woman with no history of travel

• A 39-year-old woman with a history of travel.

All three are in isolation at home.

The total number of cases now stands at 111 – with 11 of those active.

Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a face mask when you leave home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.