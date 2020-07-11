Three New Cases Of Covid-19 On Grand Bahama

The Ministry of Health confirmed on Saturday that there are three new cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama.
The new cases are:
• A 16-year-old girl with a history a travel.
• A 47-year-old woman with no history of travel
• A 39-year-old woman with a history of travel.
All three are in isolation at home.
The total number of cases now stands at 111 – with 11 of those active.
Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
• Wear a face mask when you leave home;
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;
• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.
Comments
ISpeakFacts 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
Seven CONFIRMED cases of the deadly Chinese Virus in just 4 days, anyone with a brain saw this scenario miles away! Also where did the infected persons travel from? Was it Florida, or did they travel from our family islands? Too many questions that will never be answered!
We need to close our borders NOW! This Chinese Virus is exposing Minnis for the corrupt incompetent buffoon that many saw him as YEARS AGO! And while we're at it please get rid of our current Ministry of Health and Ministry of Tourism, they have been ABSOLUTELY USELESS during this pandemic, we couldn't even contain the first outbreak during March, how on Earth did these idiots think we could handle a second outbreak of the Chinese Virus with our borders WIDE OPEN for every country to walk in and out of!!!!
My2Cents 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
Apart of reopening our borders was the expectation that we may have an increase of cases. This is not surprising. The key is to do what we can to minimize the spread. We CANNOT afford to close unless we want a devalued dollar and junk status credit rating as a result of us becoming a welfare state. This does not in any way warrant closing the borders or tightening restrictions locally! Stop this nonsense about “close our borders”! If you’re terrified of getting the virus, stay your behind home!
thps 1 hour, 55 minutes ago
Problem is that the government had not adequately put out this message before.
Because they've essentially tied 'a good job' with a slowdown in confirmed cases, they haven't stressed that "when we slowly reopen cases may come, don't be alarmed, we need to manage hospitalizations, the elderly etc".
So now we meet fork in the road.
Press on with the reopening and quit bragging about the current confirmed case count and no new cases in X weeks, tell people that we will get new cases and we need to do XYZ to manage
OR
Try to minimize your numbers, go back to knockdowns, or close the borders, etc.
Lets see what we do from here.
ThisIsOurs 12 minutes ago
"slowly" reopen? There was no plan for a slow reopening. The hotels and cruise lines backed out. Everything was supposed to be open July 1
thps 1 minute ago
Pace aside, they should have laid out back then what a reopened Bahamas would like since COVID isn't going anywhere. The image was that COVID would be wiped out once we lockdown. The problem is that doesn't explain what happens when cases come when we reopen.
ISpeakFacts 1 hour, 48 minutes ago
We have ZERO chance at containing the spread, Bahamians are just too damn stubborn and stupid to follow rules, have you seen the amount of viral videos of bahamians parting with ZERO social distancing and mask wearing? Minnis wants to shut down beaches and parks but the bars and other party places are still up and running, Minnis needs to resign ASAP and get checked into the nearest facility for the mentally ill!!!!
thps 51 minutes ago
Interesting point. I can somewhat see the beach closure but it is strange that if beaches are a risk and required closing then all gatherings not involving immediate family should have been as well.
it seems to me that we have adopted policies that punish certain industries. though the risk seems comparable to others. Alcohol sales, number shops, Arawak Cay, and now beaches. While these industries remained closed, similar industries (fatty food/cigarette sales, other non-essential establishments, other restaurants all over Nassau, all other places where gathering can happen) were allowed to be open.
Actually it raises another ironic thing, exercise was limited while ordering McDonalds was basically unrestricted.
joeblow 1 hour, 3 minutes ago
For months now I have been advocating for antibody testing. This is the only thing other countries are doing that we have not copied! People who test positive for antibodies to coronavirus may have already had it without symptoms and are unlikely to be reinfected if exposed to it again Remember, over 12 million people have had this disease and I am not aware of any confirmed cases where someone has had it twice!
Those who test antibody positive should have been the first group of people allowed to return to work. (customs and immigration workers, baggage handlers, taxi drivers, front desk clerks etc.)
Tourists should be in specific areas to minimize their ability to increase community spread. They should be able to rent a jet ski or go on the beach with proper precautions. There should be no indoor dining only spaced outdoor dining.
We should increase boating visits and docking and mooring fees.
Bahamians should be banned from traveling overseas.
The country does not have to be shut down completely, but specific steps must be taken to protect those who are vulnerable. How can we know who they are if we do no antibody testing?
thps 47 minutes ago
Drs. Dahl-Regis and Minnis have rejected the idea of mass testing for COVID, so I don't see mass antibody testing anytime soon. Unless they reverse the policy.
I do think there was a claim of a Japanese person having it twice early (though that the time testing so sure). wired.com/story/did-a-woman-get-coron...
RealTalk 37 minutes ago
If 6 is in Grand Bahama, imagine Nassau...
ThisIsOurs 19 minutes ago
They had an "emergency" meeting in grand Bahamas today. You can't make this stuff up. Why is there an emergency meeting? Are Kwasi Thompson DAguilar and Dr Minnis the only people in the country who didn't know that once the borders were opened we'd have positive cases? The plan for what to do when we hit 1, 5, 20, 50 cases should have been published 4 weeks ago. Here we go again. Now they're gonna employ all kinds of draconian tactics, they're gonna start blaming us for behaving badly.."look at all dem parties, no more parties!!! look at all dese cars on the road!!! why y'all out y'all house??!!! why y'all in dat car with windows screw up without masks on??!! where your hand sanitizer???!!", all this for a situation where they had more than enough time for a controlled implementation. I almost hate to point it out cuz then they'll act like they thought of it. Have they mapped the current cases against past incidents in terms of location, timing, exposure, to get a trajectory on likely spread? Since they completed contact tracing they have more than enough data..If they know what to do with it.
