Rbdf Officer Among Those Arrested For Possession Of Drugs

A ROYAL Bahamas Defence Force officer was among several people arrested on Friday and accused of drug possession.

Shortly after 1pm on Friday, officers from the Operations Unit while patrolling Lewis Street, observed the occupants of a silver Honda Fit that aroused their suspicion. The officers conducted a search of the vehicle, where they recovered a quantity of suspected marijuana. Two male suspects were arrested in connection with this incident.

In the second incident, shortly after 4pm, officers from the Operations Unit while on mobile patrol in the area of Simms Street and Maxwell Lane, observed a vehicle that aroused their suspicion. Officers stopped and searched the car and recovered a quantity of suspected marijuana. Two male suspects were arrested, including a Royal Bahamas Defence Force officer.

Then shortly after 7pm, officers patrolling Kemp Road in the vicinity of Uriah McPhee Primary School noticed the occupant of a vehicle that aroused suspicion. The driver was instructed to stop and he complied. After a search of the vehicle, the officers found a quantity of suspected amphetamines. One male suspect was arrested.

Police arrested another man shortly before 8pm in the area of Sanford Drive in Cable Beach. Police searched the man and found marijuana, leading to his arrest. In a separate incident, a man was arrested at a residence at Golden Way Place off Mermaid Boulevard. Officers executed a search warrant and recovered a quantity of suspected marijuana.

Police on New Providence are also seeking the public’s assistance in locating several male suspects believed to be responsible for armed robberies that occurred last week.

Shortly after 3pm Thursday, a woman was driving in High Vista when she was accosted by three masked gunmen who robbed her of a blue Honda Fit, cash and other personal items. The suspects escaped in an unknown direction.

Several hours later, shortly before 7pm, a man was walking along Fritz Lane when he was accosted by two men, one of whom was armed with a sharp object and robbed him of his wallet. The suspects fled the scene on foot.

On Saturday shortly before 2pm, two suspects robbed a business on Marathon Road.

Police said the two suspects, one armed with a handgun, entered the business and robbed the proprietor of cash, her silver Honda CRV and other personal property. The suspects left the scene heading north on Marathon Road. Investigations into these incidents continue.