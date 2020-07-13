Three Female Us Tourists Climb Locked Fence At Cabbage Beach

THREE female tourists from the United States jumped a locked fence at the entrance of Cabbage Beach on Paradise Island on Friday.

The women, who are from Boston, told a local news station they travelled to the Bahamas for the beach and were not deterred by beach closures in New Providence for the holiday weekend. Photos of the women scaling the fence were shown on the broadcast.

“We had to jump over the fence to get to the beach, so it kind of sucks a little bit,” one of the women said in an interview which aired on Our News on Saturday, about their trip.

“We came here from the beach, we don’t have beaches where we come from like this,” her companion said.

However, on Saturday, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said it was continuing to monitor beaches on New Providence and Grand Bahama and “had no reports of people on the beaches” during Independence Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, police said they did arrest two men for breaching COVID-19 emergency orders on Friday.

Shortly before 10pm, police said they received reports of a large gathering at the Land Shark Hotel and Bar on West Bay Street. On the officers’ arrival, they found a large crowd of people in the area of the bar.

“The crowd was disbursed, two managers on duty were arrested and taken into custody for breach of the COVID-19 emergency order,” police said.

Investigations into this matter continue.