Two New Cases Of Covid-19 In Grand Bahama

The Ministry of Health announced on Monday that there are two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama.

The new cases are a 33-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man.

Neither case has a history of travel and both are in isolation at home.

There have been 113 confirmed cases in total – with nine of those active.

Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a face mask when you leave home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.