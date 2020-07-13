Two New Cases Of Covid-19 In Grand Bahama

The Ministry of Health announced on Monday that there are two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama.
The new cases are a 33-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man.
Neither case has a history of travel and both are in isolation at home.
There have been 113 confirmed cases in total – with nine of those active.
Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
• Wear a face mask when you leave home;
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;
• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.
Comments
thps 10 hours, 4 minutes ago
Just wondering...is it typical with all of these cases popping up in a short time to only test 14?
I mean its easy to talk about your low cases when you test 14 in a day. The most you will have is 14 cases...right.
We went from 2519 to 2526 to 2540. So 21 in two days.
I'm not a testing guru so there may be a method here...
ISpeakFacts 9 hours, 40 minutes ago
21 tests completed in two days (out of a 500k population) is a job well done for this country, you must've missed when we were only testing ZERO people a few weeks ago, Minnis and his loyal cronies are keeping the testing numbers low so that tourist will come here due to our low "confirmed" cases of the Chinese Virus
This country is finished with our current "leadership", it seems the bahamas takes a step in the wrong direction with every new leader, one can only imagine how bad things can get with Gravy Davis as PM, this is why we need young people in office, but sadly our educated young people head off to the USA for a better future while this country keeps the D- educated criminals and illegal immigrants!!!
ISpeakFacts 9 hours, 51 minutes ago
Ministry of Health: There were two individuals who were previously confirmed to have Chinese Virus who passed away. A review was completed with local and international personnel who confirmed that the deaths were not due to Chinese Virus.
Seems like the Tribune forgot to mention this important piece of information, but unlike the Tribune I speak and report all the FACTS! It is all too clear that Minnis and his loyal simpletons at the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Tourism are hiding the true death toll from the deadly Chinese Virus, just as they did with Hurricane Dorian!
If Minnis had a functioning brain he would have known that this country would see a spike of Chinese Virus cases once we opened up our borders to EVERY country on the planet, but Minnis of course is no different than your average D- educated bahamian, A COMPLETE IDIOT!!!
PS: WE MUST CLOSE OUR BORDERS NOW!!!
TalRussell 9 hours, 33 minutes ago
Hospitals ICU beds at near capacity in 'Merica's Miami, where one-third of coronavirus tests came back positive.
Comrade minister Dioniso James, set to open new tourism offices at the main cruise ships docks and at other prime shopping malls throughout Florida, a state now known as the Covid-19 epicenter, with an equally as whacko as Trump, Republican for governor Nod Once for Yeah, Twice for No?
mandela 9 hours, 19 minutes ago
The borders won't be closed until the COVID-19 stranglehold is placed on our necks and we become like George Floyd dying and faintly whispering I can't breathe, unfortunately for some of us it will be too late.
