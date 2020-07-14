Gunman Robs Woman Of Cash

POLICE are looking for a man who robbed a woman on Sunday.

Shortly after noon, a woman was at Spikenard Road when she was accosted by a gunman who robbed her of cash. The suspect escaped in an unknown direction, police said.

Police also made several drug seizures and arrests.

Shortly after 7pm, officers were patrolling Sutton Street off Kemp Road when they saw two men acting suspiciously. Police asked the men to stop, but the suspects fled on foot. The officers pursued them and saw the men throw an object into nearby bushes. A search of the area led to suspected marijuana being recovered. No arrested was made.

In another incident, shortly before 8pm on Sunday, officers went to a home on Major Road in Yellow Elder where they searched the property. The officers seized marijuana plants from the home and arrested a man and a woman in connection to the find.

Police also recovered marijuana after searching a bushy area on Charles W Saunders Highway after 8pm on Sunday. No arrest was made in this incident.