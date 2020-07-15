Paradise Cruise Delay 'Probably For The Best'

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Businesses yesterday said Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s (BPCL) delayed return to Grand Bahama is probably for the best given the surge in COVID-19 cases in Florida.

Wayne Russell, general manager of BWA Suppliers, told Tribune Business: “This is probably on the good side, considering the epicentre Miami has turned into, and South Florida on the whole. I know it hurts the tourism market, which it can’t really afford right now.

“If Florida had just a normal amount of cases, I would say them postponing until August would be a bad thing. But since Florida is blowing up with cases we have to rethink our reopening plans.”

Another Freeport-based business, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “For COVID-19 it’s good, but for business it’s bad. You can make your choice.

“You have to be careful how you open the doors, but I don’t depend on tourism in any way, shape or form. But a lack of tourism always affects cash flow whether you are directly affiliated with tourism or not, but it’s safety first - an alive today and fight tomorrow kind of thing.”

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, in a statement issued on Monday, said it had further postponed its operational restart until August 28 amid a surge in US COVID-19 infections.

The operator of the Grand Celebration and Grand Classica vessels, which sail to Freeport and Nassau respectively, also said its decision was influenced by The Bahamas’ requirement that all travellers obtain and provide a negative COVID-19 PCR swab test to be admitted to the country.

Oneil Khosa, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s chief executive, said: “Upon announcing that we would resume cruising in late July, we were thrilled to see a great deal of demand, demonstrating that there is a strong appetite amongst travelers for our unique short-cruise ‘microcation’ product.

“At this time, we remain the only cruise line in the country [US] to have received a ‘green status’ from the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on our No Sail Response plan, meaning we have met all requirements in providing a safe environment for our crew members to work and disembark via non-commercial travel.”

He added: “Over the past few weeks, we’ve continued preparations to return to Grand Bahama while keeping an eye on the overall landscape, which continues to evolve. In recent days, amidst a spike in COVID-19 cases in many states across the country [US], we’ve seen mounting pressures to modify reopening plans and consideration of the return of stay-at-home orders.

“Additionally, new restrictions from The Bahamas have been announced, requiring travelers to present a negative swab test prior to entry. In an effort to provide the safest environment for our passengers and crew, we have no choice but to further postpone our sailing schedule.

“Our current plan is to resume cruises on August 28, 2020. This is incredibly disappointing to our entire team, but the decision was made after very careful consideration of all factors, and we believe this is in everyone’s best interest. We look forward to welcoming guests back onboard and appreciate everyone’s patience throughout this process.”

Another Freeport-based business, which also spoke on condition of anonymity, said of the delayed resumption: “It’s based on the circumstances. If it is to do with the COVID-19 we would have to work along with that for safety.

“I depend on tourism because, in Freeport, it is a trickle down effect. If there are no tourists here, the people in the hotel industry and the restaurants don’t have any money to spend with us, because it is a trickle down effect. It affects us indirectly but it still has some effect.”

Felecia Taylor, general manager of Express Foodmart Company, said of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s move: “I think it’s good, but I think they should come back a little earlier.”